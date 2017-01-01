Subscribe or pay for an invoice

What can we do to help make the world a better place?

The concepts of Tikun Olam and Derech Eretz are ever-present at One More Candle, a registered charity based in Winnipeg that offers the opportunity to adopt the memory of a child murdered in the Shoah, recognizing a singular life that was lost, and honouring that life by performing a mitzvah.

As we prepare for Channukah, One More Candle hopes to enrich this holiday by extending the spirit of giving to the greater community and asking individuals, families, congregations, and agencies to designate one specific night of Channukah as a night of giving back by engaging in acts of kindness in honour of the memory of a child murdered in the Shoah. The impact is meaningful and palpable, adding a layer of spiritual strength to this holiday, and providing an actionable expression of Jewish values.

Channukah teaches that every individual creates an illuminating light. Each of us can rally family, neighbours, and friends to kindle the flame of principles and ideals. One More Candle is encouraging us all to exemplify the importance of giving back.

One More Candle is challenging you to choose one night of Channukah to place the focus on others. Making the world a better place by helping others is one of our tradition’s highest values.

All it takes is you. Be like a menorah, proudly proclaiming your light for all to see.

This Channukah, make it matter.

To adopt a memory of a child murdered in the Shoah, visit www.onemorecandle.org

Chag Sameach.