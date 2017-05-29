Subscribe or pay for an invoice

The following release was issued by the JNF Manitoba-Saskatchewan on Dec. 8: The Jewish National Fund of Canada – Manitoba/Saskatchewan Regional Branch is proud to announce that Rabbi Alan Green, Senior Rabbi of Shaarey Zedek Congregation will be the 2017 Negev Gala honouree.



The Gala will take place on Monday, May 29, 2017.



“Rabbi Green is very deserving of this tribute. He has touched many lives through his unwavering commitment to Israel and the Jewish and local communities in Winnipeg”, noted Manitoba & Saskatchewan JNF Board President Jessica Cogan.

Our 2017 Negev Gala honouree is truly humbled by this recognition. “I want to thank the Jewish National Fund for considering me for such a fantastic honour. Honestly, my head is still spinning!”. He is looking forward to celebrating with the entire community at the Gala.



Rabbi Alan Green was born in Los Angeles, California where he lived for most of his first 39 years. He grew up at Congregation Adat Ariel in Valley Village, California where he was taken under the wing of Cantor Allan Michelson, one of the great Hazzanim of his generation. Rabbi Green received his BA and MA in the History of Religions from UCLA, and studied Rabbinic Literature for three years at the University of Judaism in Los Angeles. He received rabbinic ordination from Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, past professor of Religious Studies at the University of Manitoba, and founder and Dean of the Aleph Alliance for Jewish Renewal, in 1991.

Besides Cantor Michelson and Rabbi Schachter-Shalomi, Rabbi Green’s other significant spiritual influences include His Holiness Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Rabbi Dr. Arthur Green, and Dr. Kays W. Bolleh, who for many years was Professor of the History of Religions at UCLA. For five years, Rabbi Green was spiritual leader of Temple B'nai Emet in Montebello, California before coming to Winnipeg in 1992 and serving as spiritual leader of Beth Israel Congregation until the year 2000.

Rabbi Green has served as Senior Rabbi of Shaarey Zedek Congregation since the fall of 2000.



He has been married to Chaya and her triplets, Daniel, Eve, and Shoshanah, since 1990. He calls his move to Winnipeg “one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

Rabbi Green is a passionate supporter and advocate of the State of Israel; he has always made himself available to help the Jewish National Fund (and other Israeli based organizations in Winnipeg); during the last 16 years he has been the one making the High Holidays Appeal on behalf of JNF at Shaarey Zedek Congregation.