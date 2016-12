After some fits and starts, the Gwen Secter Centre finally has a new executive director ready to take over from retiring executive director Marilyn Regiec.



Becky Chisick was introduced to Gwen Secter members on Wednesday, December 14. Becky brings with her an extensive resumé of management experience. Most recently she was district manager for Starbucks.

According to Marilyn Regiec, Becky will be spending several days this month with Marilyn “orienting and transition planning”.