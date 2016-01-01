Subscribe or pay for an invoice

Posted Jan. 22 8:40 pm By BERNIE BELLAN Dr. Hassan Azzam, who was appointed to the position of Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director Clinical Programs at St. Boniface Hospital has been removed from his position only two months into his hiring.

The only information available as to the reason for Dr. Azzam's dismissal, as at the moment of writing, is on his Twitter feed. In a post that was written earlier today Dr. Azzam wrote: "Removed as St. Boniface Hospital Chief Medical Officer due to criticizing Israeli government actiions vis-a-vis Palestine & its people".

We will continue to investigate this story and provide updates if we are able to obtain any further information.