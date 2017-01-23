Subscribe or pay for an invoice

On January 23, 2017, The Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre held its annual Centenarian Celebration honouring its residents 100 years of age and older.

This year 11 residents were honoured.

Presenting certificates to our honourees were Selma Gilfix, Vice Chair of The Centre’s Board of Director’s; The Hon-ourable Minister of Health, Seniors, and Active Living Kelvin Goertzen, on behalf of the Province of Manitoba; and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Terry Duguid, on behalf of the Government of Canada.

The event was well attended by residents and their family members.