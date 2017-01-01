Subscribe or pay for an invoice

A brilliantly organized interactive exhibition focusing on the virtual reconstruction of 25 of the more than 1000 synagogues destroyed by the Nazis during Kristallnacth has opened at the Mennonite Heritage Centre, 600 Shaftesbury Street.

On until March 4, the exhibition uses state of the art computer imagery to depict the syangogues as they were prior to their destruction. Viewers are transported direcly into each synagogue in a magnificent 3D experience. The exhibition also includes placards, photographs, text panels and three documentary films.

As well, there are tol be a series of public lectures held at the gallery, beginning February 12:

Sunday, February 12, 2 p.m.

Belle Jarniewski (Holocaust Education Centre of the Jewish Heritage Centre of Western Canada /International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance): The Impact of the Shoah on Jewish-Christian Dialogue

Tuesday, February 14: 6 p.m.

Prof. Stephan Jaeger (German and Slavic Studies, University of Manitoba): German Public Memory of the Third Reich and the Holocaust between 1945 and 2017

Sunday, February 19, 2 p.m.

Sharon Graham (History, University of Manitoba): Reform Judaism from Hamburg to Cincinnati to Winnipeg

Tuesday, February 21: 6 p.m.

Prof. Adam Muller (English, Film & Theatre, University of Manitoba): Cultural Genocide in Comparative Perspective

Sunday, February 26: 2 p.m.

Prof. Ralph Stern (Architecture, University of Manitoba): Stolpern: Disrupting Narratives of Spatial Appropriation

Wednesday, March 1, 5:30 p.m.

Prof. Benjamin M. Baader: (History & Judaic Studies, University of Manitoba): The Resurgence of Jewish Life in Germany Today

The exhibition will be open weekly until March 4, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; and Saturday & Sunday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Admission is free.

We will have a full-length report by Martin Zeilig on the exhibitiion in our February 15 issue.