Subscribe or pay for an invoice

By BERNIE BELLAN

(Posted March 7) The CBC Manitoba website today reported on the adversity that a Winnipegger by the name of Omar Kinnarath has encountered since he helped to organize a rally this past Saturday to counter another rally that was being held to criticize a Private Member's Motion in the House of Commons to condemn "Islamaphobia".

Here is an excerpt from the CBC report on Kinnarath: "A week ago Omar Kinnarath was preparing for (sic.) rally at the Winnipeg City Hall, now he is being relentlessly harassed online.

" 'I'm concerned for sure. I'm concerned about how my life is completely changed now,"'he said.

"Kinnarath is the founder of FF1 — Fascist Free Treaty 1, which planned a rally in response to a different rally organized by the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens (CCCC) against Motion 103, which calls on the government to 'recognize the need to quell the increasing public climate of hate and fear.' "

Regardless of the merits of M103, Kinnereth might have some explaining to do about his Instagram account. Kinnereth's username on his account is "abuhamza786". Abu Hamza is the name of a notorious Muslim cleric.

According to Wikipedia, "Abu Hamza is an Egyptian cleric who was the imam of Finsbury Park Mosque in London, England, where he preached Islamic fundamentalism and militant Islamism.

"In 2004, Hamza was arrested by British police after the United States requested he be extradited to face charges. He was later charged by British authorities with sixteen offences for inciting violence and racial hatred. In 2006, a British court found him guilty of inciting violence, and sentenced him to seven years' imprisonment. On 5 October 2012, after an eight-year legal battle, he was extradited from the UK to the United States to face terrorism charges and on 14 April 2014 his trial began in New York. On 19 May 2014, Hamza was found guilty of eleven terrorism charges by a federal jury in Manhattan. On 9 January 2015, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole."

Why would Kinnarath choose to use the name of someone steeped in hatred and violence for his Instagram account?

Further, some of the pictures on Kinnarath's Instagram account might not be considered the kind of image that someone who is interested in quelling a "climate of hate and fear" might want to post. On this page we have a picture taken from Kinnarath's Instagram account.

We leave it to readers to judge whether Mr. Kinnarath might not be the most able spokesman for a group organized to denounce a "climate of hate and fear".