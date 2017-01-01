Subscribe or pay for an invoice

Gray Academy of Jewish Education proudly celebrates the junior varsity (JV) boys’ basketball team for winning the Manitoba High School Athletics Association McDonalds “AAA” provincial championship.

The Gray Academy Raiders defeated College Louis Riel in a come-from-behind victory to claim the title. The tournament took place the weekend of March 11-12 in Morden at Morden Collegiate Institute.

The last time a Gray Academy team held a provincial basketball title was in 1994 and 1995 when the Joseph Wolinsky Raiders won the varsity championship. “We could not be prouder of our junior varsity boys. They played with determination, teamwork, and a positive attitude; all qualities we try to impart on our students everyday,” says Lori Binder, Head of School.

They entered the tournament as the number one seed. They beat Morden Collegiate Institute in their first game and then defeated Ste. Anne Collegiate in overtime. Those wins set up the final against the third seed College Louis Riel. “Our team really came together this tournament and especially in the finals. The boys all supported one another and dug deep to come from behind to win,” says Jeremy Martin, Coach of the JV boys’ basketball team.

The MHSAA named Gray Academy players Aaron Thomas as the tournament MVP and Devin Cohen to the All-Star Team.