By HARVEY ROSEN

In early March I wrote a piece “All variety of people love the roaring game!”

My subject was CAROLYNE LINDNER - a rather fascinating young woman - who is the daughter of Jill Brandes - a former columnist of this publication and Doctor Lorne Brandes.

I rapidly became an admirer of the articulate lady who taught me a few permanent lessons about life which will hold me in good stead for years to come.

You see, Carolyne is a double amputee resulting from a near death experience she went through four or five years ago.

She was determined to make the best of a horrendous situation and to shun a poor-me attitude.

As a matter of fact when I first spoke with her, she was in an exceptionally positive state of mind because she had just learned she made Manitoba’s 2017 Wheelchair Curling Team and was going to travel to the Games in Boucherville, Quebec.

The Assini-boine Memorial Club member was a rookie-rock thrower, so to speak, since she had begun playing the roaring game only four months earlier and was the sole female on the team and occupying the lead position.

Fortunately, the former Kelvin and Grant Park high school student had been into physical fitness and had also earned two post-secondary degrees and didn’t shy away from giving it a shot when she was approached by her mentor, veteran skip Dennis Thiessen.

So how did the Manitobans fare in the tournament? Well, Doctor Brandes turned freelance sports writer began sending in reports to our publication on the final two days of April. To wit: “ Carolyn’s team skipped by Thiessen finished with a 6-3 record in the round-robin portion of the tournament. That placed them second to Alberta which finished at 7-2.

A semi-final victory over Quebec by 7-5 set up a final with Alberta and dad’s final report read: “Lindner’s team won gold this morning at the Canadian Wheelchair Championship in Boucherville defeating Alberta 11-1 in the gold medal final.”



A final observation on the part of Thiessen, a three-time winner, was noteworthy: “This one feels even more special to me. I couldn’t be more proud of my front end. Lindner just joined us and she’s only been curling for four months and she played lights out. She worked so hard practicing five days a week to prepare for this. The two other guys in front of me played really, really well. I’m so proud of all of them.”

As was Carolyne’s entire family who has doubtless elevated her to heroine status too.

* * * * *

I would now like to shine the spotlight on another member of our sporting community who is also well on her way up the rating’s charts in my Sporting Touch column.

Back in the summer of 2015, I learned and wrote about a young teen-age swimmer headlined “Things are going just swimmingly for Sydney.” What especially piqued my interest was her outstanding performance in Fort Lauderdale at the JCC Maccabi Games where she earned six medals.

She too was on the family plan with an enviable cheerleading corps of supporters consisting of Marty Hnatuk and wife Candace Swick plus her grandparents Harold and Maxine Swick.

I spoke with her mom back then who assured me that Sydney was not an overnight success. “She completed her life-saving credit at age nine, but she needed something else. Her swimming teacher told her about competitive swimming and the rest is history. In addition she joined the U of M Bisons Swim club and attended junior high school at Grant Park High.

Fast forward to 2016-17 where the latest update from Baba and Zaida Swick was passed on to Editor Bernie Bellan and shared with yours truly. Well, Syd (as she is sometime referred to by mom) is going to be a very busy gal in 2017 with her strict training regimen and heavy participation schedule.

Having already done well in the Maccabi Games for the under-16 , the dedicated young swimmer has now qualified to swim in the International Maccabiah Games in Israel. She will be training and competing from July 3rd through to July 18th.

Syd will be with the Canadian team representing Canada and Winnipeg. The entire aforementioned entourage plus Syd’s brother Dylan will be journeying to Israel to cheer their kin on.

Upon the group’s return to Winnipeg - believe it or not - the female Tarzan will immediately continue to prepare to participate in the Canada Games! She will be swimming in the 200m backstroke, as well as, in the 5K open water event out at Birds Hill Provincial Park. Yet another chance of a lifetime to showcase her abundant swimming abilities.