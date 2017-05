The biggest announcement of the night at this year’s Rady JCC Sports Dinner was the unveiling of a new name for the dinner. Effective next year it will be known as the “Rady JCC Ken Kronson Sports Dinner”.



Also announced, in recognition of Ken Kronson’s 45-plus years of service, the Rady JCC will be establishing the Ken Kronson Memorial Fund as part of its endowment. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s dinner will be directed to this fund.