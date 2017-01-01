Subscribe or pay for an invoice

With support from the Rady JCC and Shaarey Zedek Congregation, over 70 members of Anakhnu (made up of LGBTQ Jewish members of our community), jammed a float as part of Winnipeg’s Gay Pride Parade on Sunday, June 4. With non-stop Israeli music under the direction of DJ “Max”, Anakhnu members & supporters had a rollicking good time! To see a video clip of the Anakhnu float go to: http://jewishpostandnews.ca/categories-media/71-local/220-anakhnu-float