Subscribe or pay for an invoice

By BERNIE BELLAN

Two young athletes from Winnipeg recently competed - and excelled, at the Maccabiah Games, which are held every four years in Israel and which involve Jewish athletes from around the world. The Games finished July 18.

Swimmer Sydney Hnatuk Swick, who is 15, competed in a variety of swimming events at the games. She was the top performing Canadian swimmer in the junior (under 18 category), making it to the finals in each event in which she was entered. In the open water competition Sydney placed fourth out of 40 swimmers. Next up for Sydney are the Canada Games - right here in Winnipeg.

For Matthew Bernstein, 25, track and field was the area in which he decided to compete although, as he noted to Harvey Rosen in an article which you can also read on this website, he played mostly football and basketball during his high school years. Even though he had some experience in track, coming up against some of the best Jewish athletes in the world was sure to prove a formidable challenge. Yet Matthew tells me he finished fifth in both the 100 m. and 200 m. finals and was part of the Bronze Medal-wnninng Canadian team in the 4 x 400 relay.

According to Matthew, there were four other Winnipeggers at the Games. We know that Keenan Benarroch was one of them (basketball). We hope to provide information later on the performances of the other three Winnipeggers, along with how Keenan's Canadian team did.