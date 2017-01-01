Subscribe or pay for an invoice

Serving Winnipeg's Jewish Community Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google BookmarksSubmit to TwitterSubmit to LinkedIn Youtube

IMG 1468Winnipeg's 48th Folklorama Festival began Sunday, Aug. 6. On Thursday, July 27 the media were invited to attend Folklorama's kick-off.

IMG 1473President of Folklorama this year is Avrom Charach  Avrom’s term as president represents the sixth time a member of the Jewish community has held that position. Others who have served as Folklorama president include (in choronological order): Sid Ritter, David Cohen, Barney Charach, Sharon Bronstone, and Jeff Lieberman.

Shalom Square will open the second week of Folklorama, beginning Aug. 13.

 

