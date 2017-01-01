Subscribe or pay for an invoice

Winnipeg's 48th Folklorama Festival began Sunday, Aug. 6. On Thursday, July 27 the media were invited to attend Folklorama's kick-off.

President of Folklorama this year is Avrom Charach Avrom’s term as president represents the sixth time a member of the Jewish community has held that position. Others who have served as Folklorama president include (in choronological order): Sid Ritter, David Cohen, Barney Charach, Sharon Bronstone, and Jeff Lieberman.

Shalom Square will open the second week of Folklorama, beginning Aug. 13.