Subscribe or pay for an invoice

By BERNIE BELLAN

Readers may recall that back in January we began writing about a doctor who had been fired by St. Boniface Hospital. The doctor’s name was Hussam Azzam and he had just been hired in November to serve as St. B’s Chief Medical Officer.



When we began investigating Dr. Azzam’s firing we discovered a number of things, including that Dr. Azzam had posted quite a few anti-Israeli tweets on his Twitter account – which he had expunged prior to his being fired, but which someone had been able to capture in the form of screen shots (and which were subsequently delivered to us).

We posted some of his verbal tweets – and cartoons he had also tweeted on our own Facebook page. Later we included many of those same tweets in an article which can still be read on our website at http://jewishpostandnews.ca/local/2244-st-boniface-hospital-chief-medical-officer-fired-allegedly-for-criticizing-israeli-government.

There was a further aspect to this story and that was Dr. Azzam’s previous dismissal from his employment with the Northern Regional Health Authority in Thompson. While we were not able to obtain a reason for his dismissal, in a lawsuit which Dr. Azzam filed against the Northern Regional Health Authority in which he claimed that he was owed severance pay, Dr. Azzam himself noted that he had been fired from the Northern Regional Health Authority.

Following his dismissal from St. B. Dr. Azzam worked for a time at a walk-in clinic in the Walmart on Taylor Avenue. In April of this year he also sent me a notice of defamation, but I never heard anything more from him about that.

Then, just this past Thursday, we received an email from a CBC reporter in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, telling us that Dr. Azzam had just been hired as Chief Medical Officer at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. The reporter wanted to know whether we could provide him with some further background as to Dr. Azzam’s threatened lawsuit against us. We referred him to the story on our website. The reporter did interview Dr. Azzam, also someone from Queen Elizabeth Hospital. You can read that CBC report at http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-health-hussam-azzam-1.4243761