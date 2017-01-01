Subscribe or pay for an invoice

By BERNIE BELLAN Over 200 people were in attendance at Temple Shalom on Saturday evening, Sept. 9, to watch - and dance to klezmer music performed by four talented musicians: Sonia Shklarov, Myron Schultz, Danny Koulak, and Josh Dolgin.



The concert was part of the Dneiper River Klezmer Cruise 10 year anniversary reunion, which saw over 40 individuals who had been on that cruise spend a weekend together in Winnipeg. You can watch the opening number from that concert on this website at http://jewishpostandnews.ca/categories-media/73-entertainment/223-klezmer-concert-sept-9-20170

Other events as part of the reunion included an opening night dinner on Thursday, Sept. 7, and a bus tour of the north end on Sept. 8 with lunch at the Ukrainian Labour Temple.