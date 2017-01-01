Subscribe or pay for an invoice

Michael Gobuty played an instrumental role first, in saving the WHA Winnipeg Jets from folding, then in getting the team into the NHL. He was honoured for his contributions to hockey on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, when he was inducted into the Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame.

