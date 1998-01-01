Subscribe or pay for an invoice

By BERNIE BELLAN

Four members of our community deserve recognition for recent achievements: The first is Jeff Lieberman, who was recently announced as having been elected as the new Chair of the University of Manitoba’s Board of Governors.

We actually had heard about Jeff’s upcoming new role back in July, when Jeff was a guest speaker at what was then the inaugural meeting of the Jewish Business Network. While Jeff didn’t himself announce that he had been elected Chair of the U of M Board of Governors, it was brought to my attention by someone else before my introducing him as a guest speaker – and I made note of it in my introduction.

In my article about that first meeting of the Jewish Business Network I noted that Jeff, in his capacity as president of the Great Promotional Products company, had brought along a number of “tchotchkes” (trinkets) to hand out that July evening, including frisbees and pens. So, I asked Jeff the following question, when I emailed him that I wanted to include something about his being elected Chair of the U of M Board of Governors in our upcoming issue: “Did you get the position after you handed out frisbees and pens to the other members of the board?”

Now, as a sometime investigative reporter, it’s my duty to ask the tough questions, but Jeff didn’t try to evade answering. He wrote back to me: “LOL - yes - my giveaways were better than what others were giving. The Board of Governors really liked my tote bags and coffee mugs!”

Seriously, Jeff’s election is a considerable honour – and follows upon Harvey Secter’s having become Chancellor of the University of Manitoba in 2010 and Bob Silver’s serving in a likewise position at the University of Winnipeg since 2009.

Here is some further information about Jeff Lieberman: He graduated from the University of Manitoba with both a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree and a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Jeff is the owner and president of the Great Promotional Products Company. He strongly believes in volunteering in the community and some of his past and present volunteering includes: President of the University of Manitoba Alumni Association; President of Folklorama; President of the Rady JCC; member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Foundation of Manitoba, the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg, the Promotional Products Association of Canada, and the Winnipeg Blues Hockey Club. Jeff also chaired the B’nai Brith Canada “Every Person Deserves a Name” Annual Program.

He received the William Norrie Outstanding Community Leader Award in 2014, and the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg Young Leadership Award in 1998. Jeff is married to Robyn and they are very proud of their children, Amy, Joshua, and Noah.

Congratulations Jeff - a well-deserved honour.

Kudos also to a Grade 12 student from the Gray Academy, Emily Kalo, who is one of two students chosen to participate in the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships (WIDPSC) in South Africa from April 9 to 15, 2018. The WIDPSC is the most prestigious high school public speaking competition in the world. It brings the best public speakers and debaters together to crown the global champion.

“It is a great honour to be chosen to represent Winnipeg and Canada at the Worlds,” says Emily.

Emily (along with a student from St. Johns Ravenscourt by the name of Liam Brown) qualified for the Worlds by beating out over 140 students in a gruelling four-day preliminary competition, the International Independent Schools Public Speaking Competition (IISPSC). IISPSC took place the weekend of October 28-29 at the Gray Academy and Balmoral Hall School and saw competitors from eight countries challenge for their spot to the Worlds.

Kalo and Brown will join 14 other Canadians in South Africa.

Local children’s writer and librarian Harriet Zaidman will be launching her third children’s novel at McNally Robinson’s on Sunday, November 26 at 2:00 pm. Benny’s Dream Horse is based on a story by Harriet’s late father, Ben Zaidman. According to information provided, “Benny has a dream to turn a delivery horse into a galloping steed so he can be a cowboy. When his impatience gets the better of him, his plan takes a dangerous turn. With love and understanding from his family and especially his kind neighbour, Benny learns how to make his dream come true in a different way. Harriet Zaidman tells a timeless story about childhood yearnings. Tom Andrich’s watercolour paintings evoke a time when hopes and dreams counted as riches. Harriet Zaidman lives in Winnipeg. As a teacher-librarian for 25 years, she introduced children to the world of literature. Picture books inspired her to write her first two titles, Daisy’s Biggest Success and Sherman and the Sheep Shape Contest. Harriet is a freelance writer and reviews books for The Winnipeg Free Press and CM: Canadian Review of Materials.



Phil Spevack, coordinator of the Grant & Wilton Coffee Houses, informs me that he will be presenting something special at two different venues this month. Here is what Phil wrote: “As part of my multi-faith functions, I prepared a one hour presentation at the request of Clint Wilmot, Minister at Kildonan United Church for his congregation.

“My objective is to foster understanding of Christianity's Jewish roots and rejoice in our similarities and differences.

I have presented it at Limmud at the Asper Campus, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, Augustine United Church, St. Mary Anglican, Gwen Sector, St. Luke's Zion Lutheran Church, B'nai Brith Yachad Couples and Westworth United Church over 2016 and 2017.

“I'm presenting at Temple Shalom at 7:30 pm, Saturday, November 18, and at Holy Rosary Church at 7:30 pm, November 22.

“I cover parts of the Bible and music - some Hebrew, some pop and some Afro-American Spirituals and 4000 years of history in an hour.”