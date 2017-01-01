Subscribe or pay for an invoice

By IRWIN LIPNOWSKI

The 4th Annual B’nai Brith Invitational Chess Tournament took place on October 29 at the Asper Campus. Twenty of the strongest players in Manitoba participated in a very competitive five-round event.

The accelerated time limit allowed each game to be completed in one-hour. B’nai Brith’s generous sponsorship of this event, under the leadership of Earl Barish, has resulted in a communal outreach event that has become an annual tradition. The unblemished record of incident-free tournaments involving participants of diverse ethnicities and cultures demonstrates that the ideals of good sportsmanship and camaraderie can, at times, be realized. The age diversity of the competitors was diminished this year by the absence of a perennial participant, Aron Kapstan, just under the age of 90, who is recovering from a recent fall. (If Aron reads this, our message to him is “We wish you a complete and timely recovery!”)

In first place with four points was Jojo Nones Teodulfo. His name will appear on a permanent trophy and he received a prize of $150. Teodulfo is a strong chess master who has recently arrived from the Philippines. He has taken the Manitoba chess scene by storm, winning the Abe Yanofsky Memorial Chess Tournament last month. In second place was Jonathan Zaczek, who faced yours truly in the final round. Jonathan had three points while I had three 1/2. Had I won, I would have tied for first. Alas, in a very sharp battle, youth conquered experience and Jonathan emerged victorious. Jonathan’s prize was $75. At a ceremony following the competition, Ran Ukashi presented the winners with their awards on behalf of B’nai Brith.

Adriana Glikman worked tirelessly to make this event a success. The very capable tournament director was Tony Boron whose skill has made the past four annual events run flawlessly. My co-chair, Gustavo Melamedoff, had the vision to propose this annual event and each year, he has worked in the background to ensure its success.