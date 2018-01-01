Subscribe or pay for an invoice

The Jewish Foundation of Manitoba today (Nov. 24) announced the hiring of its next CEO. Following is the press release issued by the Foundation:

Tara Fainstein Named New CEO of the Jewish Foundation of Manitoba

Appointment comes as part of a planned leadership transition announced earlier this year



The Jewish Foundation of Manitoba has announced the appointment of Tara Fainstein as their incoming Chief Executive Officer. She will assume responsibilities on January 1, 2018, and will succeed Marsha Cowan.

Originally from Winnipeg, Fainstein has served both non-profit and corporate sectors in senior and advisory roles for close to 30 years. She will be leaving her current role of Chief Operating Officer (Senior Executive Officer & Publisher) at the Toronto/Montreal-based Canadian Jewish News, where she has lead for the past three years.

Fainstein holds both a Masters in Management from the University of Guelph and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Manitoba. She has also completed the Executive Program from McGill University and is currently completing her Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) designation.

Fainstein is looking forward to returning to the city she grew up in and leading the Foundation into a new chapter of growth and impact.